Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out with fog and patchy drizzle, with fog lifting by around 9 am. Mostly cloudy skies are expected throughout the day with mainly dry conditions, just a few isolated showers possible during the late afternoon and evening. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s, with light winds out of the W at 4-8 mph. Overnight we'll see mostly cloudy skies with winds picking up and lows in the 40s.

Tomorrow will be much cooler than Monday, with high temperatures only reaching the low 50s Tuesday afternoon. We'll see some leftover clouds Tuesday morning followed by mostly sunny skies throughout the rest of the day. Winds will be strong out of the NE at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

On Wednesday we'll see building clouds throughout the morning with showers arriving during the afternoon. High temperatures will be near 60 with winds out of the NE at 10-20 mph. Overnight steady rain will develop, with rain lasting all through the night. Tidal flooding will likely be a concern Wednesday night through Thursday. Thanksgiving will be soggy with steady rain during the morning, which could be heavy at times. Rain will slowly dry out during the afternoon, and about 1 to 2 inches of rain is expected.

Temperatures will drop back into the 50s for Black Friday with mostly sunny skies expected. This weekend looks mainly dry with seasonable temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

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