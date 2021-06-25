First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms Friday, more on the way Saturday

First Warning Forecast:

Highs will warm to the low and mid 80s today with building humidity. As a stationary front lingers along the coast, we will see more clouds (partly to mostly cloudy) with scattered showers and storms (mainly in the afternoon).

Expect a summer-like weekend. Highs will warm to the mid 80s Saturday and upper 80s Sunday. It will feel more like the low to mid 90s with the added humidity. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday, with more sunshine on Sunday.

The summer pattern will continue for much of next week. Expect highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. It will still be humid, so afternoon heat index values will reach the mid 90s.