First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms this weekend, Building humidity

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Clouds building in today ahead of showers and storms for the weekend. Highs remain in the low to mid 80s with building humidity.

Look for building clouds today with some sunshine this morning to mostly cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most of the day should be dry. Highs will return to the mid 80s today.

Rain will build in this weekend as a stationary front drifts from the Southeast to the Mid-Atlantic. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms Saturday morning. Rain will taper off around midday and skies will start to clear in the afternoon. Highs will only reach the low 80s, but it will be more humid.

Expect partly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers and storms possible, mainly in the evening. Highs will return to the mid 80s , but it will feel more like 90 with the humidity.

Showers and storms will stay in the forecast for the first half of next week as the stationary front lingers over the Mid-Atlantic. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s with high humidity.

Today: Building Clouds. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers. Lows in the low 70s. Winds: SE 5-10

Tomorrow: AM Rain, PM Clearing. Highs in the low 80s. Winds: E 5-10

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (Very High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

A broad area of low pressure is emerging over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and it continues to produce disorganized shower activity. Environmental conditions appear favorable for slow development, and a tropical depression could form while the system moves NW across the southwestern Gulf of Mexico late today or on Saturday. An Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft is scheduled to investigate the system later today, if necessary.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Medium (40%)

