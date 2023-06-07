Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms today, 70s to end the work week

Posted at 4:51 AM, Jun 07, 2023
Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
*** Air Quality Alert for parts of eastern Virginia and eastern North Carolina. Air quality is expected to reach code orange which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Individuals with respiratory and/or heart ailments, older adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

Midweek showers and storms with a cold front. Highs in the 70s to end the week, back to the 80s this weekend.

Don’t forget your umbrella today! Scattered showers are possible this morning with another round of showers and storms later in the afternoon to evening. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

Highs will return to the mid 70s on Thursday with partly cloudy skies. A scattered shower/storm is possible, mainly in the afternoon. Mid 70s again for Friday with partly cloudy skies and an isolated shower possible.

We will return to the low and mid 80s this weekend. Expect lots of sunshine on Saturday and building clouds on Sunday with a chance for rain to end the weekend and start next week.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: W 5-10
Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Scattered Showers/Storms. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: N/E/S 5-10

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Grasses)
UV Index: 9 (Very High)
Air Quality: Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
Mosquitoes: High

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time
 

