First Warning Forecast: Showers & storms today, More sunshine this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Lingering showers and storms with a stalled front. Even cooler and lower humidity this weekend.

Expect a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and storms today as a stationary front lingers along the Mid- Atlantic coast. Highs will return to the mid 80s with an afternoon heat index in the mid 90s.

We will warm to the low 90s on Friday before a cold front moves through. That front will not be a rain maker for us, but it will bring in some cooler and less humid air for the weekend.

Expect mostly sunny skies this weekend with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and upper 80s on Sunday. The humidity will be low (for this time of year) so the heat index will be near the actual air temperature.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Storms. Highs in the mid 80s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the low 90s. Winds: W 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 8 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Disorganized showers and thunderstorms continue in association with an elongated trough of low pressure centered about 875 miles WSW of the Cabo Verde Islands. Environmental conditions appear conducive for gradual development of this system, and a tropical depression could form during the next several days while it moves across the central tropical Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Medium (40%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

A broad area of low pressure, partially associated with a tropical wave, is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms near and to the southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Further development of this low is possible while it moves across the eastern tropical Atlantic, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend before environmental conditions become unfavorable for development early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Medium (60%)

A broad area of low pressure could form in the central or western Gulf of Mexico by the beginning of next week. Some slow development of this system is possible as it approaches the western Gulf of Mexico coastline by the middle of next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (0%)

* Formation chance through 7 days: Low (20%)

