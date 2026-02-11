First Warning Forecast: Showers this morning, More rain this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Scattered showers this morning. Another rain chance on Sunday. Highs in the 40s and 50s to end the week.

Look for mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers this morning. Rain will move out by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the upper 40s to low 50s all day.

Sunny skies to wrap up the work week. Highs will drop to the mid 40s on Thursday and the low 40s on Friday.

Saturday looks like the pick of the weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 50s. Rain will move in on Sunday as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Southeast. We could see 1” of rainfall on Sunday. Showers will move out Monday morning.

Today: Morning Showers, Clearing Skies. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the low 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

