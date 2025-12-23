Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
First Warning Forecast: Showers this morning, Warming to the 50s

Tuesday Morning Weather Webcast
ADI Futurecast AM.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
Temperature Bar Graph (22).png
Event - 2 Day.png
Posted

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Showers this morning then back to sunshine. Warming to the 50s for the rest of the week.

Mostly cloudy with scattered showers this morning. Rain will taper off by midday and clouds will clear out this afternoon. Highs will warm to the mid 50s today, near normal for this time of year.

Day Planner - AM.png

Very nice weather for Christmas Eve. Highs will return to the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds will build in late in the day.

Event - 2 Day.png

A mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies for Christmas Day with scattered showers possible. Highs will linger in the mid to upper 50s. Expect more clouds and a higher chance of rain on Friday.

Today: Morning Showers, Afternoon Clearing. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 5-15
Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-10
Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: N 5-15

