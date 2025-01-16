First Warning Forecast: Showers this weekend, flurries possible next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clouds will be clearing as we head into this evening allowing for overnight lows to fall once again into the 20s and 30s.

Friday will be bright and sunny with afternoon high temperatures in the mid 40s. We get even warmer heading into Saturday with overcast conditions building in overnight. Showers arrive during the late morning hours Saturday but begin clearing out around lunchtime. We do it all over again Sunday with morning showers possible.

Much colder air arrives next week with high temperatures falling below freezing for several days. A disturbance is forecast to develop off the coast potentially bringing us the chance for some flurries Tuesday and Wednesday of next week. Right now models aren't in total agreement so precipitation chances remain fairly low.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

