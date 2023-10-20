First Warning Forecast: Showers to end the work week, Cooler and windy weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
Rain to end the work week. Highs dropping from the 70s to the 60s. Clearing skies and windy this weekend.
A gloomy start this morning with mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Showers will taper off this morning and clouds will start to break up by midday. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 70s. Clouds will build back in this evening with another round of showers tonight.
Cooler air moves in and winds pick up for the weekend. Highs will drop to the mid and upper 60s. A W/NW wind will reach 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph. Look for clearing skies on Saturday with a leftover shower possible. Expect mostly sunny skies on Sunday.
Today: Sun & Clouds, Showers. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: S/SW 5-15
Tonight: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: W 5-15
Tomorrow: Clearing Skies, Windy. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: W 10-20G25
Weather & Health
Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)
UV Index: 4 (Moderate)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: High
Tropical Update
Tropical Storm Tammy approaching the Lesser Antilles. On the forecast track, the center of Tammy will move near or over the Leeward Islands later today through Saturday, and then move north of the Leeward Islands Saturday night and Sunday. Tammy is forecast to be at or near hurricane intensity when it moves near the Leeward Islands.
