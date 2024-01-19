First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Cold & windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain/snow showers today. Colder and windy this weekend. Warming to the 60s next week.

Widespread showers this morning, becoming more scattered by midday. We will see mostly rain, but some sleet or snow could mix in. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Highs will only reach the mid 40s today. West to NW winds will ramp up through the day.

Get ready for a cold and windy weekend. Highs will drop to the low and mid 30s on Saturday. It will feel more like the 20s with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies on Saturday with a few flurries or a passing snow shower possible. Little to no accumulation expected.

We will see more sunshine on Sunday, but it will still be cold and windy. Highs will reach the mid to upper 30s with the NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Overnight lows will dip into the low 20s this weekend, pushing the wind chill into the teens and single digits.

A big warming trend is on the way for next week. Highs will climb to the 40s on Monday, 50s on Tuesday, and 60s on Wednesday. Rain returns to the forecast by midweek.

Today: Rain/Snow Showers. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20G30



