First Warning Forecast: Showers today, More rain and very windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Warm again today with scattered showers. More rain, windy, and much cooler this weekend.

We will “bookend” Friday with showers. Expect one round of rain this morning (4 AM to 9 AM) with another round of rain in the evening/tonight (5 PM to 11 PM). Rain chances will be higher to the south and lower to the north. It will still be warm today with highs in the upper 60s.

Much colder air moves in tomorrow. Highs will only reach the upper 40s on Saturday. It will feel a few degrees colder with a north wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will see partly to mostly cloudy skies during the day with rain moving in overnight.

Sunday will be a messy day as an area of low pressure slides up the Mid-Atlantic coast. Expect widespread rain throughout the day, heavy at times. We will see 1” to 2” of rainfall with locally higher totals possible. Winds will ramp up, NE at 15 to 25 with gusts to 40 mph. It will still be cool with highs in the low 50s.

Rain should move out Monday morning. Clouds will clear out and winds will gradually back down through the day with highs in the mid 50s. We will warm back to the 60s by midweek.

Today: Scattered Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. Winds: SW/NW 5-15

Tonight: Scattered Showers. Lows in the low 40s. Winds: N 5-15

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the upper 40s. Winds: N 10-15

