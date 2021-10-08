First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Soggy and windy this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers today, soggy this weekend… We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with an isolated shower possible. Highs will return to the mid and upper 70s, just a couple degrees above normal for this time of year. It will still be breezy today with ENE winds at 5 to 15 mph, 10 to 20 near the coast.

It is looking like a gloomy and soggy weekend. Rain chances will increase through the day Saturday and decrease through the day Sunday. The biggest rain chances will be Saturday night. Highs will linger in the mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies. Persistent east to northeast winds will trigger some minor level tidal flooding.

We will be back to a drier and warmer weather pattern next week. Highs will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: ENE 5-15

Tonight: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers. Lows in the upper 60s. Winds: E 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: ENE 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Ragweed, Grass)

UV Index: 5 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Very High

Tropical Update

An elongated area of low pressure located more than 100 miles off the coast of South Carolina is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms well to the east of its center of circulation. Strong upper-level winds should prevent any significant tropical or subtropical development during the next few days. By late this weekend, the low is expected to interact with a frontal boundary located to its north, which should end the opportunity for tropical or subtropical formation. Regardless of development, the low is forecast to move slowly ENE and it could bring gusty winds and locally heavy rain to eastern portions of the Carolinas through the weekend.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (20%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (30%)

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR