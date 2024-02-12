First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Storms tonight, Windy tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain and storms to start the week. Very windy on Tuesday. Back to sunshine for Valentine’s Day.

Another gloomy day with overcast skies and scattered showers. Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning. Highs will reach the low 50s this afternoon. Rain will become more widespread this evening and tonight with a chance for thunderstorms. Strong to severe storms are possible with a threat for damaging wind gusts and localized flooding.

Leftover clouds and showers will linger for Tuesday morning, but we should see clearing skies in the afternoon. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s early tomorrow morning but fall to the low 50s and 40s by midday. It will be very windy tomorrow with a west to NW wind gusting to 40 mph.

Cool, sunny, and breezy for Valentine’s Day with highs near 50 and a NW wind at 10 to 15 mph. We will warm back to the mid 50s for Thursday and Friday.

Today: Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: E 5-10

Tonight: Rain & Storms. Lows in the low 50s. Winds: S 10-15

Tomorrow: AM Showers, Windy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: W/NW 15-25G40

