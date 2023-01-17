First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Warming to the 60s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Rain building in today. Another warmer week with highs in the 50s and 60s. Showers return on Thursday.

Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers today. The biggest rain chance will be during the midday to early afternoon hours. Highs will warm to the mid 50s today and winds will kick up, SW at 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will climb to the mid 60s on Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds (one of the nicest days this week). Showers return on Thursday and winds will pick up again. Highs will reach the upper 60s on Thursday.

Friday will be another nice day with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will drop to the upper 50s.

We are looking at a 50/50 weekend. Expect a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Saturday, then mostly cloudy skies on Sunday with scattered showers.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 G25

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-15

