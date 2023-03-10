First Warning Forecast: Showers today, Windy Saturday, Rain returns Sunday

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Showers to end the work week. A cool weekend. Tracking another round of rain to start the work week.

Don’t forget your umbrella today! Expect mostly cloudy skies with on & off showers throughout the day. Rainfall totals should be limited to 0.1” or so. Highs will return to the low and mid 50s.

WTKR News 3

Get ready for a cool and windy Saturday. We will see partly cloudy skies with NW winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph. Highs will only climb to near 50, but it will feel more like the low 40s with the strong wind.

Highs will return to near 50 on Sunday but the wind will relax. Clouds will build in through the day (partly to mostly cloudy) with showers moving in from the afternoon to evening. The biggest rain chance will be Sunday night to Monday morning. This round of rain will bring rainfall totals of 0.5” to 1”.

WTKR News 3

Showers will move out by midday Monday and winds will start to ramp up again. Expect highs in the low 50s with strong NW winds for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Showers. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-15

Tonight: Showers, Clearing Overnight. Lows near 40. Winds: SW/NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 50. Winds: NW 15-25G35

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium (Juniper, Maple, Ash)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

