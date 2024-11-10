First Warning Forecast: Showers tonight & for the first half of Veterans Day

Meteorologist April Loveland's First Warning Forecast

Starting off dry today with clouds building in as the day goes on. It will be milder with highs warming to the upper 60s and low 70s. Scattered showers will move in late tonight.

Veterans Day will feature a few showers for the first half of the day with clearing skies for the second. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Another cool down is on the way for Tuesday. Temperatures will only warm to the low 60s, which is about 10 degrees cooler than Monday. It's looking dry with partly cloudy skies.

A similar day is expected on Wednesday, but it will be even cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

A spotty shower cannot be ruled out on Thursday, but right now, it's looking mainly dry with highs in the mid 60s.

The dry stretch will continue into the end of the work week. Expect highs in the low 60s.

Meteorologist April Loveland

