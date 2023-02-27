First Warning Forecast: Showers tonight, Sunshine and 70s tomorrow

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Another warm week with highs in the 50s, 60s, and 70s. Tracking a few rain chances, with round one moving in tonight.

Watch out for areas of dense fog this morning, mainly inland. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances will be slim during the day but will go up after sunset. Expect scattered showers tonight with winds turning to the south and picking up, 10 to 15 with gusts to 25 mph.

WTKR News 3

Sunshine is back for Tuesday with highs climbing to near 70. Expect another nice day on Wednesday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

WTKR News 3

Rain returns for the end of the work week. Look for scattered showers on Thursday with more widespread rain on Friday. It will still be warm in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will crank up again, especially for Friday and Saturday.

WTKR News 3

Skies will clear out for the weekend, but it will be cooler with highs in the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

Today: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Showers, Breezy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SE/S 10-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs near 70. Winds: NW 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Medium-High (Juniper, Elm, Maple)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

