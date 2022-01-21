First Warning Forecast: Significant snow building in today, Cold & windy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

***Winter Weather Advisory until 7 AM Friday for most of southeast Virginia and northeast North Carolina. Light snow/ice accumulation plus refreeze potential from Thursday’s rain and snow.

*** Winter Storm Warning for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina from Friday to Saturday morning. 3” to 7” of snow possible by Saturday morning.

*** Winter Weather Advisory for Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews. 1” to 3” of snow possible by Saturday morning.

More snow to end the week… Watch out for icy spots this morning! Temperatures will be dropping from the low 30s to the upper 20s. Any snow/slush/rain from yesterday could freeze this morning.

Mixed precipitation will linger in North Carolina this morning, but most of Virginia will start to dry out. Snow will spread from south to north this afternoon to evening. Expect widespread snow tonight. Significant snow accumulation is possible (3” to 7”), with the highest numbers on the Southside and the Albemarle. Temperatures will only reach the low 30s today. It will be windy with north winds at 15 to 25 and gusts to 35 mph.

Snow will continue Saturday morning, mainly early. Snow showers will taper off by mid-morning to midday. It will still be windy tomorrow with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Highs will only reach the mid 30s.

Sunday will be the better pick of the weekend with partly cloudy skies, lighter winds, and highs in the upper 30s. Watch out for refreeze overnight as temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday night and again Sunday night.

Today: Snow Building In, Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 15-25G35

Tonight: Widespread Snow, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 15-25G35

Tomorrow: AM Snow, Windy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR