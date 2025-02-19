First Warning Forecast: Significant snowfall building in today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Significant snowfall for midweek. A cold and windy end to the work week. Warming up through the weekend to next week.

A few flurries or snow showers are possible this morning, but snow really starts to build in through midday. Highs will only reach the low 30s today and it will be breezy. Widespread snow will blanket the region through this afternoon and evening. The widespread snow will taper off late tonight. Some sleet will mix in near the Albemarle Sound with mainly rain for the southern Outer Banks.

Scattered snow showers will linger for Thursday, but not as heavy or as widespread as today. Highs will return to the low 30s and it will be windy with gusts to 30+ mph possible.

Most of the region will get 6” to 10” of snow accumulation, with some localized areas seeing 10”+. Snow totals will be lower as you travel north, west of I-95, and as you head down the Outer Banks.

Sunshine will return for Friday, but it will still be chilly and windy. Highs will only reach the upper 30s and NE winds will gust to near 25 mph.

Get ready for a nice weekend with partly cloudy skies and temperatures warming up. Highs will reach the low 40s on Saturday and the upper 40s on Sunday. Even warmer air moves in next week.

Today: Widespread Snow. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tonight: Widespread Snow. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NE 10-15

Tomorrow: Scattered Snow. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: NW 10-20 G30

