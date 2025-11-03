First Warning Forecast: Skies clear as dry weather returns

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight, temperatures will drop off into the 40s as our skies clear on out. It will be a bit breezy with winds out of the NW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tomorrow's sunrise will be at 6:32 am, and after a chilly start temperature will jump back into the low to mid 60s. Election day will be a nice one, with mostly sunny skies and winds calming down to 5-10 mph out of the W. Tomorrow will be chilly overnight, with temperatures dropping into the mid 30s to low 40s. Some patchy frost and fog will be possible, especially inland.

Wednesday will be another sunny day, with temperatures jumping into the mid 60s to around 70. Winds will be picking up throughout the day, out of the SW at 5-10 mph in the morning up to 10-15 mph during the afternoon. A cold front will move through late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning, turning winds out of the NW. High temperatures will drop on Thursday, with highs only in the upper 50s to low 60s. We'll see more sunshine, with mostly sunny skies expected.

Clouds will start to build back in as the work week closes. Friday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 60s. By Saturday some rain will work back into the picture. Monday next week will be quite chilly as our first cold shot of the season descends upon the east coast.

