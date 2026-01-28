First Warning Forecast: Snow chances increase this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing this afternoon. A stalled-out front will bring a low chance of a few spotty snow showers this evening, but most locations will remain dry and partly cloudy.

Bright and sunny conditions return Thursday, but temperatures will struggle to reach above freezing over the next few days. Highs gradually get cooler and by Saturday we’ll only be in the upper 20s.

This weekend we’re tracking widespread snow showers. As for specifics, it is too soon to say for certain exactly how much, but there’s a decent chance we’re going to see at least three inches. Snow showers start Saturday morning and last through Sunday morning. Gusty winds could lead to reduced visibility due to blowing snow.

In addition to the snow, there will be tidal flooding with the approaching full moon cycle.

Temperatures finally reach above freezing early next week, which will help us start to thaw out.

