First Warning Forecast: Snow chances Sunday and again next week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Clouds will be building in tonight. Showers arrive Saturday morning but it won't be a washout! The rain will linger through about lunchtime and then we'll see some clearing in our skies. High temperatures reach the low to mid 50s for many locations making it one of our more mild days in quite some time.

Round two of the rain arrives Sunday with off-and-on showers throughout the day. As temperatures fall Sunday night this could result in a light dusting of snow for northern spots but more of a wintry mix everywhere else.

High temperatures will be as low as the 20s next week with overnight lows in the teens. Our second chance for snow comes Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Models still aren't in complete agreement but as of now we're looking at anywhere from 1-3 inches through Wednesday.

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

