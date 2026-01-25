First Warning Forecast: Snow moves in overnight, widespread rainfall Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening snow showers build in from west to east. Highest snowfall totals are expected for the Peninsulas and inland VA. Very little snow is expected across Southside and the Albemarle, which will be the first areas to see the transition to rain. The Peninsulas and inland VA will be the last to switch over, leading to some ice concerns. Freezing rain leading to ice will be more likely the closer to Richmond you are.

Temperatures rise Sunday morning and by the afternoon all areas will see moderate to heavy rainfall, helping to wash some of the ice and melting snow away. We dip below freezing again Monday morning, so a refreeze will be an issue for the commute.

Sunday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the mid 40s. Temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the 20s and 30s with lows in the teens and 20s.

