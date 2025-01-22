First Warning Forecast: Snow moving out, clearing skies, cold, and breezy

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Snow moves out this morning. Clearing skies, cold, and breezy today. Gradual warming trend to end the week.

Snow will move out early this morning, with some “bay effect” snow showers lingering. Clouds will clear out by midday, but it will be cold and breezy. Highs will only reach the upper 20s with afternoon wind chill values in the upper teens.

Temperatures will climb back into the 30s (above freezing) on Thursday. We will see a mix of partly to mostly cloudy skies with a stray shower possible.

Highs will climb to near 40 on Friday with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

The warming trend continues this weekend with highs in the low 40s on Saturday to near 50 on Sunday. Expect more sunshine on Saturday and partly cloudy skies on Sunday. Our next rain chance is set to move in on Monday.

Today: Clearing Skies, Breezy. Highs in the upper 20s. Winds: N/NE 10-20

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper teens. Winds: N 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly to Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 30s. Winds: NW 5-10

