First Warning Forecast: Snow moving out this morning, Refreeze risk overnight

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Winter Storm Warning until 10 AM Saturday for most of the Southside, lower Peninsula, Eastern Shore, and northeast North Carolina. 3” to 6” of snow possible by Saturday morning.

*** Winter Weather Advisory until 7 AM Saturday for Surry, Sussex, James City, Williamsburg, Gloucester, and Mathews. 1” to 3” of snow possible by Saturday morning.

Snow moving out… Snow will move out from west to east this morning (before 9 AM). Temperatures will struggle to break the freezing point this afternoon. It will still be windy, especially this morning, with north winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30+ mph. Clouds will start to clear out this afternoon, mainly inland. Lows will drop to near 20 overnight, so refreeze is likely.

We will see a nice mix of sun and clouds Sunday with light winds. Highs will warm (slightly) to the upper 30s. Temperatures will fall back to the 20s Sunday night, so we could see another round of refreeze. Expect mostly sunny skies on Monday with highs in the low 40s. Our next round of rain is set to move in on Tuesday.

Today: Morning Snow, Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N 10-20G30

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows near 20. Winds: N/W 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: W/SW 5-10

