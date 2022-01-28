First Warning Forecast: Snow, wind, and frigid temperatures this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Blizzard Warning for the Eastern Shore (Accomack, Northampton)

*** Winter Storm Warning for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, York, Gloucester, Mathews, Currituck

*** Winter Weather Advisory for inland locations and the Outer Banks

Snow, windy, and cold this weekend… We will see mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 40s. Scattered rain showers are possible later this afternoon to evening. As temperatures drop tonight, rain will change over to snow. Expect widespread snow overnight as winds ramp up.

Snow will continue for Saturday morning, tapering off from west to east around midday. Most of the area will see 2” to 4” of accumulation with higher totals possible near the Chesapeake Bay and on the Eastern Shore. It will be very windy on Saturday, north to NW at 20 to 30 with gusts to 40+ mph. We will see some coastal/tidal flooding on Saturday, especially near the Saturday morning high tide.

Temperatures will drop to the teens Sunday morning with wind chill values in the single digits. Winds will relax on Sunday with more sunshine and highs in the mid 30s. We will warm to the 40s, 50s, and 60s next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: W/N 5-10

Tonight: Rain to Snow, Windy. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: N 10-20

Tomorrow: AM Snow, Windy. Highs in the low 30s. Winds: N/SW 20-30G40+

