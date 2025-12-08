First Warning Forecast: Snow wraps up this evening

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon snow will continue to pile up, with the highest amounts on the Peninsula's and inland Virginia. Snow will lead to slippery road conditions and low visibility, please drive carefully this afternoon/evening. Snow will wind down between 6 PM and 10 PM this evening, with clearing skies expected after midnight. Temperatures will drop in to the 20s tonight for many away from the shoreline, a hard refreeze will lead to slippery conditions again tomorrow morning! Gusty winds out of the N are expected, with gusts up to 40 mph possible.

Tomorrow morning will be cold with some leftover icy conditions expected, drive carefully during the morning commute. Temperatures will only reach the upper 30s to low 40s tomorrow afternoon. We'll see partly cloudy skies along with lighter winds out of the NW at 5-15 mph. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 20s and low 30s.

Wednesday will be a step warmer, with high temperatures rebounding into the 50s. We'll see partly cloudy skies and dry conditions. It will be breezy, with winds out of the S at 10-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph. On Thursday temperatures fall back down into the 40s, with partly cloudy skies expected once again.

A few rain/snow showers are possible on Friday, and some showers look to be possible on Sunday. Another shot of chilly air is expected to invade the region on Monday of next week!

