First Warning Forecast: Soaring to the 60s and 70s to end the work week

Posted at 1:07 PM, Dec 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-15 13:07:50-05

First Warning Forecast:
Tonight, will feature partly cloudy skies with lows only in the upper 40s.

It'll be even warmer Thursday with highs in the upper 60s. Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds with SW winds picking up. Highs will reach to near 70 on Friday with a mix of clouds and an isolated shower possible.

Our next big chance for rain is set to move in this weekend with a cold front. Just like this past weekend, temperatures will drop behind the front. We will fall from the low 70s on Saturday to the upper 40s on Sunday. The biggest chance for rain will be Saturday night to Sunday morning.

