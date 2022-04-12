First Warning Forecast: Soaring to the 80s and tracking our next chance of storms

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

We've got a mild start if you're headed off to work and school as temperatures are already in the low 60s. A weak disturbance creeping in will keep us mostly cloudy this morning, but thankfully moisture is limited and we're only expecting a light shower or sprinkle through mid-morning. Greatest chance of a raindrop will be across the Peninsulas and Eastern Shore. Clouds will decrease through lunchtime as temperatures will soar to the low 80s, 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Our winds will be southwesterly but could turn onshore later in the day (making the warmest part of our day around lunchtime instead of late in the afternoon.)

Our next rain chance moves in with the passage of a weakening cold front late Thursday. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, mainly Thursday afternoon to evening. An isolated thunderstorm is possible; however, we do not anticipate severe weather currently with the greatest storm energy way to our north. Highs will return to the low 80s on Thursday but drop to the low 70s on Friday (behind the cold front). Look for clearing skies Friday to finish up the work week.

Latest trends for Easter weekend have us drier Saturday and still mainly dry Easter Sunday. Highs will linger in the upper 60s to low 70s, near normal for this time of year. Clouds will increase late Easter Sunday evening with our next chance of rain moving in on Monday.