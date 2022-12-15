Watch Now
WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Sunny and chilly this weekend

Wx puddle of water
1.png
Rain Chances Bar Graph.png
SPC Day 1 Zoom.png
Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png
Posted at 4:57 AM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 04:57:46-05

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast
A messy Thursday with widespread rain and gusty winds. Back to sunshine to end the week with another cooling trend. Sunny and cold this weekend.

Get ready for a messy day with cloudy skies, widespread rain, and gusty winds. Expect rain through most of the day, with most of the areas receiving about 1” of rainfall. An isolated thunderstorm is possible with the potential for severe storms south of the Albemarle Sound. SE winds will ramp up, 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. It will be warmer today with temperatures climbing to near 60 by this evening.

Rain Chances Bar Graph.png

Skies will clear out early Friday morning, but it will still be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will reach the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

It will be sunny but chilly this weekend. Highs will drop to near 50 on Saturday and into the mid 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 20s. It will still be breezy this weekend with west to northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Temperature Bar Graph - 5 Day.png

The sunny and cold stretch will continue for the start of next week. Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: SE 10-20G30
Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows near 40. Winds: S/W 10-20
Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health 
Pollen: Low (Mixed)
UV Index: 0 (Low)
Air Quality: Good (Code Green)
Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update
No tropical activity at this time

Weather updates on social media:
Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR
Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR
Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Holiday helpers 2021

Holiday Helpers campaign gives back to local families in need