First Warning Forecast: Soggy and windy today, Sunny and chilly this weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A messy Thursday with widespread rain and gusty winds. Back to sunshine to end the week with another cooling trend. Sunny and cold this weekend.

Get ready for a messy day with cloudy skies, widespread rain, and gusty winds. Expect rain through most of the day, with most of the areas receiving about 1” of rainfall. An isolated thunderstorm is possible with the potential for severe storms south of the Albemarle Sound. SE winds will ramp up, 10 to 20 mph with gusts to near 30 mph. It will be warmer today with temperatures climbing to near 60 by this evening.

Skies will clear out early Friday morning, but it will still be breezy with west winds at 10 to 15 mph. Highs will reach the mid 50s, near normal for this time of year.

It will be sunny but chilly this weekend. Highs will drop to near 50 on Saturday and into the mid 40s on Sunday. Overnight lows will fall into the 30s and 20s. It will still be breezy this weekend with west to northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

The sunny and cold stretch will continue for the start of next week. Our next round of rain is set to move in on Thursday.

Today: Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: SE 10-20G30

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Windy. Lows near 40. Winds: S/W 10-20

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Winds: W 10-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Mixed)

UV Index: 0 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Tropical Update

No tropical activity at this time

