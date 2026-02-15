First Warning Forecast: Soggy end to the weekend, Chilly start to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy end to the weekend. A chilly start to the work week but warming to the 60s by midweek.

Rain will build in today as an area of low-pressure tracks across the Southeast. Expect mostly cloudy skies with a slim rain chance this morning. Showers will build in by midday with widespread rain to end the day. Many areas could see 1” to 1.5” of rainfall. Highs will reach the low 50s early in the afternoon.

WTKR News 3

Showers will move out early Monday morning with some clearing later in the afternoon. Tomorrow will be a cooler and windy day. Highs will only reach the mid 40s with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Expect sunshine with highs warming to the upper 50s on Tuesday. Highs will climb to the 60s for the second half of the week.

WTKR News 3

Today: Rain Building In. Highs in the low 50s. Winds: SW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Widespread Rain. Lows near 40. Winds: E/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the mid 40s. Winds: N 10-20 G30

Weather updates on social media:

Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

X: @MHendersonWTKR