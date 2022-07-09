Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Get ready for a soggy Saturday.

WTKR Weather

Showers will build in throughout the morning and become widespread during the afternoon and evening. Storms will be likely as well with heavy rain likely. Rainfall amounts between 1" and 1.5" are expected with locally higher amounts of up to 3" possible.

WTKR Weather

As a result, flash flooding will be possible and the Storm Prediction Center has us under a Level 2 threat for Flash Flooding today. Be extra cautious driving if you have to be out on the roadways as low lying areas may flood due to excessive rainfall.

WTKR Weather

We'll dry out briefly overnight with overcast skies, but another wave of rainfall will move in early Sunday. Lows tonight will be in the upper 60s north and low 70s south.

Sunday is looking to be another soggy day (at least through lunchtime). Scattered rain will continue and be heavy at times through the first half of the day. We'll see gradual clearing from north to south Sunday evening and eventually see some clearing overnight.