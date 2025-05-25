First Warning Forecast: Soggy start to Memorial Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening will be mild as clouds continue to build in. Showers and storms roll in overnight. Some showers linger into the first part of Memorial Day on Monday.

High temperatures struggle to reach the 70s Monday. Conditions progressively get drier as the day goes on. While it won't be a complete washout, be prepared to dodge some rain drops.

Unsettled weather continues through the week. Our soggiest days come during the middle of the week. Temperatures get warmer by the end of the week with highs back in the low 80s.

