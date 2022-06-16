First Warning Forecast: Soggy start to our Thursday, heavy rain possible

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

Scattered storms and building humidity today... We'll start our Thursday with scattered showers and storms moving in from north to south across the viewing area. Heavy rain is a possibility, but we are not expecting storms to be severe this morning. We should see peaks of sunshine this afternoon before our next chance of storms arrives after 5pm. These late-day storms could produce strong winds and hail; thus, the western half of the viewing area is under a Level 1 Storm Threat. Highs today will be in the upper 80s, near normal for this time of year. Humidity will be building throughout the day today as well, and that will be something everyone will be able to feel.

Tonight, will feature a few storms to start, with partly cloudy skies and muggy lows in the low 70s.

Records could fall as we head into Friday. We're forecasting high temperatures in the mid and upper 90s, 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. Heat index values will reach the 100s thanks to oppressive and muggy dew points in the 70s. We're also tracking another chance of storms primarily late during the evening and early overnight hours. Strong to severe storms are possible across the entire area with gusty winds and hail our primary threats.

Get ready for a pleasant Father's Day and Juneteenth weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will be below normal and in the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

