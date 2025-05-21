First Warning Forecast: Soggy start Wednesday, more storms possible Memorial Day

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

We’re off to a soggy start. Scattered showers and storms roll through for the rest of the morning. We’ll see some clearing this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

Tonight we’ll cool to the low 60s. Thursday won’t be quite as wet but there’s still a chance for spotty storms. Highs will be near 80.

Drier conditions return through the end of the week and the first half of the weekend. More storms arrive Sunday through early next week.

