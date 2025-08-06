First Warning Forecast: Soggy stretch heading into the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

The gloomy conditions stick around through the start of the upcoming weekend.

This afternoon, mostly cloudy skies keep high temperatures ranging from the upper 60s and low 70s inland to the low 80s closer to the coast. Scattered showers spread from west to east eventually tapering off later this evening.

Thursday will be another mostly cloudy day with highs in the low 80s. There will be a few leftover showers in the morning and another round of rain in the afternoon.

Scattered showers linger through Saturday. Drier conditions return Sunday as highs climb back into the mid 80s by the start of next week.

Tracking the Tropics: Atlantic Hurricane Season Update

We have three areas that we're watching:

The first area is a low pressure system off the Atlantic coast. A tropical depression could form over the next few days but the system is essentially moving away from the coast. It is however leading to rough surf.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...10%

Formation chance through 7 days...medium...40%

The second area is a tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic. Gradual development will be possible over the next couple of days and a tropical depression could form late next week.

Formation chance through 48 hours...low...20%

Formation chance through 7 days...medium...60%

