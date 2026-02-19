First Warning Forecast: Soggy stretch lasts over the weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon, gloomy skies and isolated showers stick around. Temperatures don’t deviate much over the next couple of hours due to the thick layer of cloud cover.

Slightly milder conditions return Friday with highs once again approaching 70. We’ll see a few showers mid to late morning and into the first part of the afternoon, but skies briefly clear by the end of the day.

This weekend will be mostly cloudy. Shower chances mainly favor North Carolina on Saturday with more widespread rain arriving on Sunday. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s.

We will finally dry out next week. Highs to start the week will be below normal in the 40s, but we’ll rebound back to the 50s by Wednesday.

