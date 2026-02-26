First Warning Forecast: Soggy Thursday, turning drier this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be soggy. Highs reach the mid 50s underneath overcast skies. Tonight, highs fall into the upper 30s.

Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s in the afternoon. A few spotty showers linger mid to late morning, but skies clear by the evening.

The weekend will be sunny and mild. A few spotty showers will be possible for both days, but rain chances will be low. Highs will be near 60 both days.

Scattered showers return for the first part of next week. A wintry mix will be possible on Monday morning.

