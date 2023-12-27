First Warning Forecast: Soggy today, Cooler air returns to end the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A soggy and gloomy midweek. A cool down to end the work week. More sunshine for the weekend.

Get your umbrella ready, today will be the soggy day of the week. Expect overcast skies with showers throughout the day. Rain could be heavy at times with most areas seeing between 0.5” and 1.5” of rainfall. Highs will try to reach the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will linger for Thursday but most of the rain should move out. Expect highs near 60. Highs will drop to the 50s starting Friday.

The more December-like air returns this weekend. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s.

Today: Cloudy, Soggy, Breezy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: SE 10-15

Tonight: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: W 5-10



