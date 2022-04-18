First Warning Forecast: Soggy, windy, and chilly today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Coastal Flood Advisory from 7 PM to Midnight for Virginia Beach, Norfolk, Portsmouth, Chesapeake, Hampton, Poquoson, Northampton, Accomack, Currituck. Minor level tidal flooding is expected near times of high tide tonight.

A soggy, windy, and cool start to the work week. Several sunny and dry days this week. Warming back to the 70s and 80s this weekend.

Don’t forget your umbrella today! Widespread rain will move in from mid-morning through the afternoon as an area of low pressure tracks up the East Coast. Our biggest chances for rain will be between 11 AM and 8 PM. Heavy downpours are possible and most of the area will receive about 1” of rainfall. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for the Outer Banks of North Carolina. It will be windy today with an east wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Temperatures will struggle to hit 60 this afternoon.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday, but it will still be cool and windy. Highs will only reach the low 60s with a NW wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. Winds will relax for Thursday with more sunshine and highs in the low 60s.

Warming up for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for Thursday and Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. We will climb to the upper 70s and low 80s this weekend.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Rain, Windy. Highs near 60. Winds: E 10-20G30

Tonight: Mostly to Partly Cloudy, Breezy. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: NW 10-15

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs in the low 60s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low-Medium (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 2 (Low)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

