First Warning Forecast: Some fog possible Wednesday morning

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Tonight we'll see clear skies with light winds out of the NE at 5-10 mph. Lows will not be quiet as cool as they have been the last couple of days, only dropping into the 50s. Some fog is possible late, especially inland.

Tomorrow morning will start off with some fog, most of which burns off soon after sunrise. We'll see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies, along with a 10% chance of a stray shower or drizzle. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s, with winds out of the NE at 5-15 mph. Overnight Wednesday you can expect dry conditions along with lows falling back into the 50s.

Thursday will be warmer, with high temperatures reaching the low to mid 70s. We'll see partly cloudy skies along with another 10% chance of rain. Skies will clear out Thursday afternoon, making way for clear skies overnight as well. Some fog is possible once again late Thursday night into early Friday morning. High temperatures will jump into the mid to upper 70s with mostly sunny skies on Friday.

Halloween (Saturday) is looking great! Partly cloudy skies are expected with no chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the 60s during the day and fall into the low 60s during the evening. Don't forget the clocks go back an hour Sunday morning! We'll see mainly dry conditions Sunday and Monday, with rain moving in Tuesday.

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