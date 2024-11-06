First Warning Forecast: Some much needed rain possible this week

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Cloudy skies will stick around for the next couple of days ahead of our next cold front. This afternoon will be warm and slightly muggy with highs in the low 80s. There's only a 10% chance for a stray sprinkle but rain chances will be building as we head into the rest of the week.

Mostly cloudy skies to start your day on Thursday with a few breaks in the afternoon. Highs Thursday will warm to the upper 70s. Scattered showers will be possible in the evening and lingering as we head into the overnight.

A few isolated showers will be possible Friday morning but the rest of the day looks to be mainly dry. The day will start out fairly cloudy but skies will be gradually clearing as we head into the afternoon and evening.

Temperatures drop into the low 60s Saturday and quickly rebound back into the upper 60s and low 70s for Sunday. More scattered showers are possible next week with high temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

Tropical Update

11/6/2024, 9 am

We have two areas to watch. Hurricane Rafael is at category 2 strength. It is expected to maintain its strength as it moves into the the Gulf of Mexico. It is then expected to weaken as it drifts west toward Texas and Louisiana.

An area of low pressure is producing disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some gradual development is possible over the next week as the system drifts west.

Let's connect on social media!

Forecaster Derrah Getter:

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

For weather updates on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar