First Warning Forecast: Some rain to start the week

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

Today will start out sunny and chilly, with light winds out of the E at 5-10 mph. Temperatures will warm up to near normal in the mid 60s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase during the afternoon, with overcast skies by the end of the day. Don't forget, sunset will be just after 5 PM today after the clocks turned back last night! Stray showers are possible late in the day, with increasing showers during the evening becoming a steady rain overnight. Temperatures won't get quite as cool tonight, with lows in the upper 40s to mid 50s. The seas will be smooth today, with 1 foot waves on the Chesapeake and 1-3 foot waves on the Atlantic.

Tomorrow the rain during the morning will taper off around midday, with partial clearing expected by the afternoon. About 0.5" to 1.5" of rain is expected in total. Highs will reach the low to mid 60s. Winds will be out of the NE, turning NW in the afternoon at 10-15 mph. Skies will continue to clear out Monday night with sunny skies expected by Tuesday morning. Highs will be in the low 60s with mostly sunny skies expected on Tuesday. Winds will be out of the NW at 10-15 mph.

Temperatures will warm up to near 70 on Wednesday, then a cold front will move through Thursday morning dropping high temperatures down to near 60. Mainly dry conditions are expected for the rest of the week, with temperatures slowly warming into the weekend.

