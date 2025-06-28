First Warning Forecast: Some relief from the heat in time for the 4th of July

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This evening the isolated showers fade. Lows tonight will be in the mid 70s.

Sunday morning will be off to a muggy start. Highs reach the low 90s with heat index values near 105. Isolated storms pop up in the late afternoon and early evening. Due to the heat of the day some strong storms could produce damaging wind gusts.

A cold front brings more widespread showers and storms to the region midweek. Temperatures "cool down" to the upper 80s and low 90s. The 4th of July will be warm and humid with temperatures in the upper 80s.

2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season Update: 6/28/25, 4 pm

Tropical Depression Two has formed in the Bay of Campeche. It is expected to briefly strengthen and make landfall as a tropical storm in central Mexico.

