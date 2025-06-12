First Warning Forecast: Spotty storms Thursday, Widespread storms this weekend

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

Wildfire smoke higher up in the atmosphere will give skies a hazy appearance but it won't impact our air quality. High temperatures this afternoon will be near 90. Spotty storms will be possible this evening but most of the moisture stays to our south.

As high pressure moves away, more clouds trickle in overnight. We have another chance for afternoon showers and storms Friday. High temperatures will be in the upper 80s.

As a cold front moves in this weekend it will stall out keeping lots of moisture around for scattered showers and storms. There will be a few showers to start the day Saturday and another round in the afternoon. Sunday will begin dry but more storms fire up in the evening. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s.

Warm and unsettled weather continues next week. There will be daily chances for widespread rainfall. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 80s.

