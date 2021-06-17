Watch
First Warning Forecast: Spring-like today, Summer returns this weekend

Posted at 2:48 PM, Jun 17, 2021
First Warning Forecast:
Mostly sunny skies will continue for Friday with highs warming to the upper 80s.

We will be back to a summer-like pattern this weekend. Highs will warm to the low and mid 90s with more humidity. A “pop-up” shower or storm is possible in the afternoon to evening, but most of the weekend will be dry.

We are watching an area of low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to become a tropical system later this week. This system will likely make landfall along the U.S. Gulf Coast this weekend. The leftover moisture from this system will spread over the Southeast early next week.

