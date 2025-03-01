First Warning Forecast: Spring-like Saturday, winter returns Sunday

Derrah Getter's First Warning Forecast

This afternoon will be warm and windy. High temperatures top out around 70 degrees. Due to the dry and gusty conditions, inland spots are under a red flag warning. A cold front passes through this evening bringing the chance for a few isolated showers and flakes overnight but we're dry by Sunday morning.

Much cooler temperatures to start your Sunday. We hang on to the breezy conditions so it will feel like the teens in the morning and the low 30s in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the 40s.

We're back in the 70s next week with the potential for some strong to severe storms Wednesday evening. Milder conditions arrive as we wrap up the work week.

