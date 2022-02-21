Watch
First Warning Forecast: Spring temps and spring showers, then snow?

WTKR News 3
Posted at 5:54 PM, Feb 21, 2022
First Warning Forecast:
Dense fog could be an issue tomorrow morning as many of us head back to work and school. After the fog evaporates, our Tuesday will be breezy with spotty showers possible and otherwise mostly cloudy skies. It will be very warm with highs near 70.

We'll enter an unsettled weather pattern starting Wednesday. Several disturbances will move through the area through the end of the week bringing a chance for showers. Rain chances will be highest Wednesday and Thursday. It will be much cooler Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Another warm up on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

Behind Fridays rain chance will be another drop in temperatures. This (could) set the stage for cold enough temperatures that (could) support snow. Timing/location/amounts are quite frankly all over the place. But if we advance the models through Monday afternoon as you see below, some of us would have accumulating snow Sunday into Monday. This is something we are monitoring, but nothing we're overly convinced about just yet. We'll keep you posted.

