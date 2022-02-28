First Warning Forecast: Starting March warm, highs in the 80s on the way?

Meteorologist Maddie Kirker's First Warning Forecast:

In the world of weather, this week is going to be a "quiet" one. But that doesn't mean it won't be interesting. Cue the temperatures! As we begin a new month tomorrow, highs will reach the low 60s which will be 5 degrees above normal. Even warmer Wednesday and near 70. Then Friday arrives and it's back to the 40s. All of this before we soar to the mid 60s Saturday, low 70s Sunday and 80 on Monday.

Back to the quiet part. We aren't expecting any rain for at least the next 4 days. While our umbrellas get a break, our medicine cabinets will not. With warming temperatures the local trees will have fun heightening our pollen levels to the medium high and high category. Better take that medicine now!

Our rain chances increase slightly as we head into the upcoming weekend. A warm front will lift through giving us extra clouds and a chance for spotty showers.