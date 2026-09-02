First Warning Forecast: Staying hot along with the potential for severe storms

Meteorologist Tony Nargi's First Warning Forecast

This evening some isolated showers and storms are possible, especially in Accomack County. Skies will clear out overnight with lows in the upper 70s.

Tomorrow will be very hot and humid, with high temperatures reaching the upper 90s. A few inland neighborhoods may surpass 100 degrees. Heat indices will reach up to 110 degrees. We'll see mostly sunny skies during the morning followed by some isolated storms popping up in the afternoon. Severe storms are possible late, particularly between 8 PM and midnight. After midnight skies will clear out and lows will drop into the upper 70s.

Friday will feature another round of heat and humidity with storms to follow. Sunshine in the morning gives way to partly cloudy skies in the afternoon. Severe storms are possible between 4 PM and 10 PM. High temperatures will reach the mid 90s, with heat indices surpassing 105. Overnight showers are possible with mostly cloudy skies remaining in place.

Labor Day weekend will feature much more pleasant temperatures, with highs dropping down into the 80s. A few showers are possible on Saturday, but rain will be scattered between long stretches of partly cloudy skies. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, with just an isolated afternoon shower possible with mainly dry conditions expected. Labor Day will be excellent, with mostly sunny skies and dry conditions all around.

TROPICS:

Edouard has become post tropical as it spins over inland eastern Texas. Besides Edouard, quiet conditions remain in the tropical Atlantic!

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